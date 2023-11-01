Airforce and Army Security Escort Battalion hold a rehearsal of the full military honors ceremony for former Senator and AFP Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on June 16, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his family joined thousands of visitors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig on All Saints' Day.

The Marcos patriarch, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was buried at the Heroes Cemetery in 2016.

Marcos Jr., his wife First Lady Liza Marcos, their son Simon, and family matriarch, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, attended a Mass held at the Marcos Sr.'s grave.

Marcos Sr.’s daughters Sen. Imee Marcos and Irene Marcos-Araneta were also in attendance.

As of 8 a.m., around 4,000 people have visited their departed loved ones at the Heroes' Cemetery. Some 14,600 people went to the cemetery on Tuesday.

MPC pool

Marcos Sr. died in 1989 while in exile in Hawaii. His remains were initially displayed at a museum in their home province Ilocos Norte, before it was moved to the Heroes’ Cemetery.

From Nov. 1 to 2, 2023, the cemetery is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4, 2023.



Tight security is being implemented. From the gate, entering vehicles were inspected. Special kiosks were set up to help visitors locate the grave of their loved ones.

Visitors were reminded not to bring prohibited items such as deadly weapons and flammable materials.

Loud music, littering and gambling are banned.

Flaglets were placed in each grave and tomb to recognize the heroism and contribution of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Based on data from the Philippine Army, some 53,000 people are interred at the cemetery. These include 5 presidents, 5 defense chiefs, 5 military chiefs, 53 national artists, and 1,519 statesmen and other VIPs.