Man arrested for assaulting cop, taking service firearm

MANILA — A man has been arrested for assaulting a police personnel and forcibly taking the latter’s service firearm.



CCTV footage showed a police mobile stationed at Palanyag Cemetery in Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque past 12 midnight Wednesday, tasked to secure peace and order for Undas.



A policeman, identified as Corporal Roselito Delayun, was seen standing beside the mobile.



Three men then appeared and two of them had an argument. Later on, the two headed to the police mobile and one of them was seen grabbing the firearm at policeman’s waist. They scuffled as Delayun tried to prevent the man from getting his gun.



Delayun’s buddy, Corporal Asrian Manatad, came to the rescue but was not able to pacify the situation.



The gun was successfully taken from Delayun and gun shots were heard.



The suspect immediately fled the scene but was arrested in a follow up operation.



“Marami tayong taumbayan na tumulong ituro saan nagpunta... Ibang kababayan natin hinabol din siya hanggang sa inabot din ng pulis,” said Paranaque Police Chief Police Colonel Reycon Lalaan Garduque.



Garduque also alleged that upon his escape, the suspect pointed a gun at a 14-year-old boy.

The 21-year old suspect confessed to the crime but said he just did it to taunt his friend.



“Sabi niya 'di raw po ako nagaambag, 'di raw malaki masyado bigay ko, lahat nga ng pera ko binigay ko... Pagkuha ko ng baril po, opo, nakasa ko po. Madali lang naman po ikasa dahil baril nga po," the suspect explained.

"'Di ko alam, biglang pumutok. Pumutok po na 'di ko talaga gustong itutok sa tao, pero doon talagang tumama. Hindi ko talaga in-expect na tatama doon... Siyempre po dala na po ng kalasingan naagaw ko di ko balak manakit po.”



Delayun sustained minor injuries in the incident. Manatad, for his part, said he could not neutralize the suspect as he was too close to his buddy and thought of the safety of other bystanders.



In the wake of the incident, Garduque reminded his men not to be too complacent especially in crowded places.



“Lagi tayong maging alerto sa ganyan. 'Yung personal security natin, 'yan ang very importante sa pagganap ng ating tungkulin. Hindi lahat ng lumalapit sa atin matutulungan natin iba may pagtatangka sa buhay natin. Laging maging alert alertness sa paligid," he said.