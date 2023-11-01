Floods hound visits to departed loved ones in Davao City

Photo from Hernel Tocmo

DAVAO CITY — Visiting the graves at the Panacan Public Cemetery in Davao City remains a challenge as many tombs are submerged in floods.



Despite efforts to drain the water, floods still reoccur due to the rain. The management of the cemetery said the last time that the city engineer's office drained the water was on the first week of October.

However, heavy rains happened in previous days.

Instead of going to the flooded tombs, some visitors this All Saints' Day, Wednesday, just lit a candle on the cross near the entrance.



The laborers could also no longer paint some of the graves due to the flood. One laborer said before they can earn up to P3,000, but now, they only earn about P200.



The cemetery's management said the problem has been going on for more than a decade, but it still has no idea when it will be solved completely.



Meanwhile, police and police auxiliary tightened the security at the entrance gate and inside the cemetery.



Prohibited items were confiscated from the visitors such as deadly and bladed weapons, cigarettes, lighters, matches, cleaning tools, etc.



Many visitors came to the cemetery compared on Tuesday, but the authorities still expect more people to came later in the day.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo