Residents take their time, offer prayers as they visit the grave sites of their departed loved ones at the Manila South Cemetery on Oct. 31, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Thousands of Filipinos flocked to grave sites across the country to honor the dead on All Saints' Day.

At the Manila North Cemetery, visitors have reached 38,000 as of 8 a.m., with some spending the night outside the grave site to pay an early visit to their departed loved ones.

Some 67,000 people visited the cemetery on Monday and the local government expects this figure to double on Wednesday and on All Souls' Day.

Manila police chief Col. Thomas Ibay, who went to the cemetery earlier in the day, said road closures around the area were modified to make it more accessible to the public.

Road closures were limited to the stretch of Blumentritt Avenue from the corner of Aurora Boulevard to the corner of A. Bonifacio Avenue, and the section of Blumentritt up to Dimasalang Street.

Around 300 police officers, some of them patrolling on bicycles, were deployed to the cemetery. Ambulances and fire trucks were also on standby.

Meanwhile, a "wall of remembrance" with the names of the dead allowed visitors to pay tribute to their departed loved ones at the Tugatog Cemetery in Malabon, while it is under rehabilitation.

The observation of Undas was peaceful so far, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said at around 10 a.m.

— With reports from Jeffrey Hernaez, Lyza Aquino, Victoria Tulad