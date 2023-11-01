A truck of a humanitarian aid convoy for the Gaza Strip is parked outside Rafah border gate, Egypt, Oct. 17, 2023. As international mediators continue to push for the passage of aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict, from it, Egypt's border crossing with the Gaza Strip in Rafah remained closed on Oct. 16, with the international aid convoys mostly stationed in the town of Arish some 50km away from Rafah. EPA-EFE/Stringer

MANILA — Six Filipinos have returned to Gaza City as issues hound the opening of the Rafah crossing to Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega said these individuals went to the border 20 days ago hoping for safe passage.

They are still safe, he said.

"Nag-desisyon silang bumalik noong nakaraang ilang araw dahil naiinip na sila. Hirap na sila sa southern Gaza maghintay para payagan nang tumawid ang mga dayuhan," De Vega said in a public briefing.

(They decided to go back because they were having a hard time. It was difficult for them to wait in southern Gaza for foreigners to be allowed to cross.)

"Masikip yung lugar nila doon kaya bumalik sila sa kanilang tirahan sa Gaza City... Bumalik sa Gaza City. Yung pinakamalaking lungsod don. Unfortunately yun ang sinasalakay ng Israel ngayon," he said.

(It was cramped so they went back to their homes in Gaza City. It's the biggest city there. Unfortunately, it is under attack by Israel.)

De Vega said these 6 individuals decided by themselves to go back.

Ambassador Ezzedin Taco, meanwhile, is already coordinating with the Egyptian ministry for the safety and welfare of Filipinos who want to cross the border, he said.

"Akala natin lahat makakatawid na sila noon. Tapos nagkaroon ng... bureacratic complication pa," De Vega said in a public briefing.

(We thought they would be able to cross already. And then a bureaucratic complication came.)

De Vega said Egypt would begin opening up soon since it has decided to let in wounded Palestinians with no access to medical care.

Scramble for resources

Filipinos staying in the border, the official noted, get food from the international community through humanitarian aid.

The problem is, they are also scrambling for supplies along with other people there.

"Nag-aagawan for simple things including bread... Mayroon silang pagkain pero hindi sila malakas kumain. Dapat tipid dahil scarce ang resources," he said.

(They are scrambling for simple things, including bread. They have food but they don't eat much. They have to scrimp because resources are scarce.)

Access to water and electricity is also a problem, he said.

A total of 136 Filipinos were still in Gaza, while 10 were unaccounted for. The figure does not include their spouses that have other nationalities.

Egypt has kept the Rafah border crossing closed due to Israel targeting the crossing point as part of its Gaza bombardment following the October 7 Hamas terror attacks.

Israel launched a military campaign and cut food, water, electricity and fuel supplies to the densely populated and long-blockaded territory of 2.4 million people, sparking fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.

But first aid trucks arrived in the war-torn Gaza Strip from Egypt on Saturday through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt, and the first trucks entering Gaza on the other side.

The crossing — the only one into Gaza not controlled by Israel — closed again after the trucks passed.

Four Filipinos have so far died because of Israel's attacks on Gaza, while 2 remain missing and are feared to have been kidnapped by the militants.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse