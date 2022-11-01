Visitors flock the Manila North Cemetery in Manila on Oct. 31, 2022, a day before All Saints Day. The cemetery was recently reopened after being cleaned up from debris and water brought by severe tropical storm Paeng. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippine National Police is on full alert as the country observes All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day this year.

According to PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo, the police force has deployed its personnel to cemeteries and transport hubs.

"Although some of our personnel are dedicated to conduct search and rescue operations particularly in calamity-hit areas, with respect to our security coverage for Undas 2022, we are providing 24/7 security coverage in various cemeteries and other areas of convergence particularly in major transport terminals," she told ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday.

As to the enforcement of health protocols, Fajardo said the police only follows the guidelines set by local government units. In some areas, children and those unvaccinated are not allowed in cemeteries.

Amid an influx of tourists because of the long weekend, the PNP has also put up police assistance desks.

"We also deployed more or less 6,000 tourist-trained police personnel to make sure those who will take advantage of this long weekend will feel secure," Fajardo added.

Millions of Filipinos are expected to visit the graves of their loved ones starting Tuesday.

The PNP will be on full alert until November 4.