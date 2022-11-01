Queenie is now a "remnant low". RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical depression Queenie on Friday afternoon further weakened into a low pressure area, which would continue bringing rains in parts of Mindanao, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said Queenie at 2 p.m. weakened into a remnant low, which according to the US National Hurricane Center no longer has the characteristics required for a tropical cyclone.

Located 420 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4 p.m., the remnant low may dissipate in the next 12 hours, PAGASA added.

But the low pressure area will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Caraga and Davao Oriental until Wednesday morning, PAGASA said in its 5 p.m. bulletin.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," it said.

Caraga and Davao Oriental are among vast swaths of the country still reeling from severe tropical depression Paeng, which unleashed floods and landslides this weekend.

The death toll from Paeng has climbed to 110, with the calamity affecting some 2.4 million people, the disaster council said earlier in the day.

