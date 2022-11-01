Residents navigate a muddy street in Poblacion in Noveleta Cavite as they return to their respective homes on October 31, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The death toll from the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng has risen to 112, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday night, while 34 others remain missing.

Out of the total reported deaths, 82 have been confirmed while 30 remain for validation, said the NDRRMC.

Over half of the fatalities were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where a series of flash floods and landslides unleashed by Paeng destroyed villages on Friday.

According to the agency's report, 61 deaths were recorded in BARMM, 22 were in Western Visayas, 12 were in the Calabarzon, while the rest were in Regions 4-B, 5, 7, 8, 12, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

A separate report though by the Office of Civil Defense-Calabarzon as of Tuesday morning showed that deaths in the region stood at 32, and five others are missing.

The number of injured across all affected areas, meanwhile, stood at 103, of whom 65 have been confirmed and 38 are still for validation.

The NDRRMC said 751,800 families or 2,491,316 people were affected by Paeng, of whom 52,541 families or 189,392 individuals are staying in 2,724 evacuation centers.

Western Visayas has the most number of evacuation centers, at 935, accommodating 74,283 people, followed by Calabarzon, which has 745 evacuation centers housing 55,007 people, based on its report.

Social welfare department spokesman Romel Lopez told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo though that they are estimating the affected population to breach 3 million, from 7,492 barangays in all of the country's regions.

"Ngayon po, yung binabantayan natin sa mga evacuation centers, although it po ay nababawasan na pautay-utay, pero ito ay umabot ng 294,193 individuals. So 'yun yung ating mga kababayan na alam naman nating umalis lang sila sa evacuation centers dahil medyo gumanda na yung panahon. Pagbalik nila sa kanilang mga tahanan, yung normalcy ay hindi pa naman established. Kaya kailangan pa rin nating ayudahan," he said.

Meanwhile, Paeng destroyed 1,631 houses and damaged 5,409 others, all worth P12.7 million, the NDRRMC said.

Up to 193 roads and 85 bridges remain impassable after the storm's onslaught, added the agency.

The cost of damage to infrastructure is so far pegged at around P760.4 million. Damage to agriculture, meanwhile, was estimated at P1.34 billion, with 60,474.342 hectares of crops and 56,681 farmers and fisherfolks affected.

Several nations, including the United States, China, Japan, and Australia have pledged assistance for the Philippines.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said there is no need to place the country under a state of calamity for a year after the onslaught of Paeng.

The NDRRMC recommended the declaration of a year-long national state of calamity, saying 16 out of 17 regions in the Philippines were classified as high risk areas during the onslaught of Paeng.

Paeng exited the Philippine area of responsibility noontime of Monday.

Tropical depression Queenie, which has further weakened into a low pressure area Tuesday afternoon, will continue bringing rains in parts of Mindanao.

