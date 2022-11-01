Over 62,000 chase trip at PITX for Undas

MANILA - Thousands of people headed to Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Tuesday to catch provincial bus trips for the Undas.

Most of the day's travelers had canceled their pre-Undas trip due to typhoon Paeng and work-related activities, they said.

According to PITX Spokesperson Jason Salvador, over 62,000 passengers were recorded this All Saints' day.

"Maayos naman ang mga biyahe at yang bilang ay as of 3 p.m. lang," Salvador said.

Mabel Montes, who secured a bus ticket going to Buhi, Camarines Sur, said she had to stay for a few more days in Manila because she was completing documents for her work application.

"Ngayon lang nagka-oras at ngayon lang din natapos ang mga requirements ko papuntang abroad," Montes said.

Another passenger, Prescy Maraño, said she will attend a family reunion in Legazpi, Albay.

She said she intended to travel this day to avoid crowds in the terminal.

"Kasi may appointment na ako sa Legazpi at mas maluwag na ang biyahe ngayon," she said.

As part of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Malasakit Help Desk is put up at the main entrance (Entrance 2) of PITX.

The Philippine National Police will also do 24-hour inspection to heighten security protocols around the terminal.

