Two-time mixed martial arts world champion Ryan 'Lion' Diaz is dismayed at the frequency of unprovoked attacks that have happened in many areas in Vancouver including in Chinatown.

Diaz said these random attacks have made many residents anxious for their safety especially since those arrested for the incidents are immediately released by the police.

"I’ve lived here my whole life... And this is probably one of the worst, if not the worst that ever it's been and it's just getting worse and worse because they keep letting them go," Diaz said.

Diaz Combat Sports (DCS), the martial arts facility that Diaz owns, is located in Chinatown.

In the wake of the attacks, Diaz said they are offering to walk their students to their cars or to the bus stop after training to ensure their safety.

To help his community, the retired MMA pro fighter and trainer has also given free workshops for women on the abc's of self- defense as well as free anti-bullying training to lower-income students.

Diaz said one important lesson on self-defense is not to look anyone in the eye when walking alone. He also stressed the importance of being alert and aware of the surroundings.

"Even the littlest preparation like whether it be even a) doing self defense courses or say like a martial art, that helps a lot because it helps you build your reflex. One of the things that we talked about in our seminar is that when a situation happens, they have to breathe because one of the biggest things or worst things that could happen is freeze."

Reports show that from September 2020 to August 2022, there's been more than 1,555 stranger assaults in Vancouver, a jump of 37%. That's about four people a day who are attacked without reason. Many of the attackers use drugs or are mentally ill.

Diaz called on city officials to take urgent measures to stop these attacks and to get help for the mentally ill assailants.

"They're abandoning us right now. And then, the problem is you're putting innocent people's lives in danger because yes, these people do drugs, and they have psychotic episodes and, and they have times where they don't know what they're doing," he said.

K.C. Realina, the office manager at the DCS, shared that she is not scared about working in the neighborhood but takes precautions when going home. Realina has also learned how to throw punches to defend herself.

"Knowing how to defend yourself, having someone with you, having something that you can defend yourself with, that also gives you the confidence when you're in a neighborhood with so many incidents that have happened," Realina said.

During their free self-defense seminar, Diaz said the first thing they emphasize is that women should believe they have the power to take on any attacker.

"Women need to realize that they are a lot more powerful than they may think. And they need to believe in themselves because if they don't believe that they can get themselves out, how are they gonna get out? So they need to know that, like women are a lot more powerful than sometimes they give themselves credit for," Diaz noted.

DCS has noticed an increase in the number of female students enrolling in kickboxing, Jiu-Jitsu, or other forms of self-defense in the past few months.