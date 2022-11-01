MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family visited their patriarch’s tomb at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday, as the Philippines marks All Saints’ Day.

Bongbong Marcos/IG

In a photo uploaded on his Instagram page, Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos, and their sons Simon and Vincent were seen hearing mass at the LNMB.

The President’s mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, his sister Irene, and other relatives and allies were also present.

A source working inside the LNMB told ABS-CBN News that the Marcos family wanted to keep their commemoration of All Saints’ Day private.

In 2016, the remains of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Was transferred to the LNMB from Ilocos Norte after then-President Rodrigo Duterte allowed it.

The move drew flak from activists and Martial Law victims, pointing out that Marcos Sr.'s decades-long rule saw thousands of human rights abuses and was marred by corruption allegations.

Duterte justified his decision, saying he is simply following the law about allowing soldiers and ex-presidents to be buried at the heroes' cemetery.

