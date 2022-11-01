Town hall utility staff Perpekto Tullas surveys the damage sustained by Pulot National Highs Shool in Lagayan, Abra on October 26, 2022,a day after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the area. The earthquake was felt in different parts of Luzon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The cost of damage to infrastructure caused by the magnitude 6.4 quake in Abra last Oct. 25 climbed to nearly P85 million while the number of damaged houses rose to almost 13,500, the national disaster agency said in its latest report Tuesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also reported an increase in the number of injured victims to 139, broken down as follows: 38 in Region 1 and 101 in the Cordillera Administrative Region.

No one was reported killed or missing from the devastating tremor that struck at night time in Lagayan, Abra with a depth of 16 kilometers. It was felt in many parts of Luzon and triggered liquefaction, landslides, rockfalls, rockslides, and a road cut.

According to the NDRRMC, 251 infrastructures in Regions 1 and 2, as well as in CAR, were damaged, with an estimated cost of P84.97 million.

These include health facilities like the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, the Paoay Ruins, the Malacanang of the North, as well as several churches, barangay halls, schools, roads and other government facilities.

Of the 13,446 damaged houses, 434 were totally wrecked.

Currently, only 23 families or 79 people remain in three evacuation centers (one in Region 1, and two in CAR). There are 398 other families or 1,203 people though who remain displaced but are seeking temporary shelter elsewhere.

Close to 115,000 people from Regions 1, 2 and CAR were affected in total by the quake, the NDRRMC said.

The agency said almost P2.4 million worth of assistance have been provided so far.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said 1,039 aftershocks of the quake ranging from magnitudes 1.3 to 4.8 have already been recorded as of Tuesday morning, with 23 felt.

Last July 27, Abra was also jolted by a powerful quake with a magnitude of 7.0, with epicenter in Tayum town. It left 11 people dead and 609 others injured.

