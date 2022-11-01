Students attend their class at the Payatas B Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels, August 22, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Education said Tuesday it would follow a recent Malacañang order on the voluntary use of face masks in indoor spaces, effectively allowing students to remove their masks while attending in-person classes.

"We will follow [Executive Order No.] 7 and issue an amendatory [department order]," DepEd Spokesman Michael Poa said in response to a query on masking in classrooms.

Last week, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the voluntary use of face masks in both indoor and outdoor areas despite the continued threat of COVID-19.

Under the order, the use of face masks will remain mandatory in health care facilities, medical transport vehicles and all forms of public transportation.

The DepEd earlier ordered all public schools to return to full in-person classes from Wednesday, Nov. 2, following over 2 years of distance and blended learning due to the pandemic.

But the agency will allow a few exemptions, including schools that were recently affected by disasters.

"Exemptions are [also] within the authority of the regional directors," Poa told reporters.

The DepEd has refused to release data on COVID-19 cases in schools, leaving it up to local governments to publicize such figures.

