MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) in the National Capital Region (NCR) has not ordered teachers to return gadgets given to them by the agency for distance learning, an official said Tuesday.

DepEd Spokesman Michael Poa was reacting to a statement from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), which slammed the DepEd for supposedly reclaiming "laptops, desktops, tablets and smart phones issued to teachers during the implementation of distance learning."

In a statement, ACT said it received reports from public schools in Quezon City, Malabon City, Camarines Norte, Cebu City, and Zamboanga del Sur that "teachers were ordered to return the devices lent to them, given that full face-to-face classes are set to resume on November 2."

But in a message to reporters, Poa said DepEd's regional director in NCR clarified that "no order was made to return gadgets."

"Our Schools Division Superintendent in Quezon City and Malabon also confirmed na walang ganyan (that there's no such order)," Poa said.

Poa said the DepEd was still awaiting responses from the other areas mentioned by ACT.

Public schools are required to reimplement full in-person classes beginning November 2, after over two years of remote and blended learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

