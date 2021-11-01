PH logs 3,117 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in 5 months

A woman offers prayers as she pays respect to her departed loved ones a few hours before authorities proceed with the temporary closure of the Manila North Cemetery in Manila on October 28, 2021 as precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Monday announced 3,117 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in more than 5 months, data from the health department showed.

Of the total 2,790,375 cases, 43,185 or 1.5 percent were active infections, according to the latest Department of Health (DOH) bulletin.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, Monday's number of new cases is the lowest since May 23, when the DOH logged 3,075. The number of cases in previous days has been adjusted for duplicate cases.

COVID-related deaths, meanwhile, increased by 104 to 43,276.

There were also 5,124 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,703,914.

The positivity rate was at 7.5 percent, based on test results of samples from 41,712 individuals on Oct. 30, Saturday.

Eight laboratories, which contribute on average 0.8 percent of samples tested and 1.1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

A total of 18 duplicates were removed from the total case count, including 13 recoveries, while 68 cases previously tagged as recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH added.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country was at 39 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

The Philippines is set to expand its pediatric vaccination on Wednesday to include all children aged 12 to 17. It initially rolled out the program to children of the same age with comorbidities.

Some 23,727 children with health risks have been vaccinated as of Thursday, the DOH earlier said. Ten adverse reactions were recorded, of which three were considered "serious" or led to children being brought to the hospital.

The government targets to fully vaccinate up to 77 million people in the country to achieve herd immunity against the disease.

Cemeteries will remain closed until Tuesday to curb the risk of COVID-19 transmission during Undas, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said.

The faithful instead flocked to churches. The Catholic Church called on government to allow more people inside places of worship.