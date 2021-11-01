A woman offers flowers on one of the tombs at the Libingan ng Mga Bayani in Taguig City on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 the last day to observe what has been a Filipino tradition to visit their departed loved ones on November 1. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday urged Filipinos to mark All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day by praying for each other during the COVID-19 crisis.

“As we follow the example of the saints and pray for our loved ones who have passed on, let us also pray for each other, especially during this pandemic,” Duterte said in a message.

“We pray for those who have died because of COVID-19 and we also pray for those who have sacrificed life and limb to save more lives and keep us safe,” he continued.

Duterte said the centuries-old Catholic tradition of remembering the departed on these occasions “offers us a time to reflect and be grateful for the gift of life and the promise of eternity.”

“With the grace of the Almighty, I have full trust that we will brave these trying times and emerge as a stronger nation,” he said.

Millions of Filipino Catholics typically offer prayers and flowers for their departed loved ones in cemeteries during the All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day holidays.

But government closed all public and private all cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 to minimize the risk of coronavirus spread.

Duterte has declared Nov. 1, 2021 as a special non-working holiday for All Saints' Day and Nov. 2 as a special working day for All Souls' Day.