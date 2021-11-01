MANILA - Church-goers on Monday backed the call of their bishops to relax COVID-19 restrictions on masses and religious gatherings as the church celebrated the Solemnity of All Saints.

Candles were lit in front of Santo Domingo Church in Quezon City for people praying for their departed loved ones.



Today's All Saint's Day. With cemeteries still closed, people go to churches instead to pray for the repose of souls. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/xa8ucX5JJt — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) October 31, 2021

The Catholic Church had earlier called on the government to increase capacity of religious gatherings to 50 percent, as lower alert levels are being implemented.

Under Alert Level 3, churches are allowed to accept parishioners at 30 percent capacity.

Attendees of early masses in Santo Domingo Church said they are in favor of increasing capacity as they already feel safe while hearing Mass.

"Kung maaari lang, mas maganda sana kung open na talaga, yung maging normal na. Ang dami kasing gusto pumasok, pero ngayon pwede makapasok pero ang daming ano, yung no vaccine, di makapasok," said Clotilde Lim, a devout Catholic.

(If possible, it's better if some churches are already open and back to normal. Because a lot of people want to go in but they can't because they are unvaccinated.)

"Pwede na yun kasi halos bakunado naman lahat eh. Kasi parang pinipigilan magsimba yung mga tao kasi pag pumasok di bakunado, di papapasukin, nagagalit yung iba. Okay na 50 percent," Nida Egarta, a sampaguita vendor, told ABS-CBN News.

(I think that is doable, because almost everyone is vaccinated. It's like they're preventing people from hearing Mass because if you're not vaccinated, you can't get in. Some are angry about that. I think 50 percent is okay.)

While agreeing on increasing capacity, most parishioners said the Church should keep implementing other health protocols like the wearing of face masks and face shields inside the church.

"Nasa pag-iingat ng mga tao yon, yung iba kaya tinatamaan masyado pabaya, nasa pag-iingat ng mga tao yon," said Rodolfo Lim, who attended mass while wearing his vaccine card.

(It depends on how the person takes his or her own precautions, some get infected because they are too lax.)

"Dapat imaintain ilagay pa rin sarili nila sa health protocols," Perly Panganiban added.

(They should still follow health protocols.)

Filipino Catholics flocked to churches today because cemeteries are still closed, preventing them from visiting their departed loved ones.

Strict health protocols are still being observed in Masses.

"Ang layo din naman ng agwat eh, 'di naman dikit dikit eh, talagang malayo ang agwat, sumusunod naman ang protocol sa simbahan," Egarta added.

(In church, people are far apart anyway. They do not stick together, they're following protocols.)

This is the second year Filipinos are commemorating All Saints' Day under the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases in the country are on a downward trend, but experts are still advising the public to be cautiously optimistic as hospitalization rates remain high.