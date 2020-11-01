Typhoon Rolly batters Southern Luzon

Lucena City police personnel assist local residents in Barangay Cotta, Lucena City, Quezon on Sunday as Typhoon Rolly hits the country. Courtesy of Lucena City Police Station Facebook Page

MANILA (UPDATE) - Typhoon Rolly's strong winds and intense rains is battering Southern Luzon after devastating Bicol region, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The world's strongest storm this year made its third landfall in the vicinity of San Narciso, Quezon after hitting land in Bato, Catanduanes and Tiwi, Albay earlier Sunday.

Typhoon Rolly hits Catanauan, Quezon on Sunday. Courtesy of Mark Angelo Ruby

"Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng ganito kalakas na bagyo...Ang report sakin ng mga mayor, di mo makikita ang mga kapitbahay mo," Quezon Governor Danilo Suarez, who is in Lucena City, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(This is the fist time I've seen a storm this strong...Mayors reported to me that they can't see their neighbors.)

Rolly's winds have felled coconut trees after Typhoon Quinta last week uprooted banana plants, Suarez said.

"I would expect a tremendous amount of agricultural loss," he added.

Electricity in the province's 3rd and 4th district may have been already cut off, Suarez added.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Marinduque is also experiencing heavy rainfall, its governor Presbitero Velasco said.

House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was stranded in the province, his father added.

"Mas malakas po itong Rolly talaga kesa kay Quinta," Velasco said.

(Rolly is stronger than Quinta.)

"Parang recent development po itong mas marami nang nagfa-flooding, possible ay epekto po ito ng nangyayari sa kabundukan. Maaaring kailangan po mag-reforestation."

(Flooding is a recent development and may be an effect of deforestation. We might need to begin reforestation projects.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Rolly follows just a week after Typhoon Quinta lashed the country, affecting more than 805,000 people, and causing damage to infrastructure worth P400.3 million and to agriculture worth over P2 billion.

Quinta left 23 people killed, 39 injured and six missing.