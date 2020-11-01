PH virus tally now at 383,113 as 2,396 new cases confirmed

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 2,396 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 383,113.

The Department of Health also reported 17,727 new recoveries as the DOH implemented its weekly “mass recovery” pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 348,760.

This meant that the country has a total of 27,115 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Seventeen more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 7,238.

Despite implementing one of the longest and strictest lockdowns in the world, the country is number 20 in terms of number of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

The country’s first confirmed COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected over 46 million people and caused over 1.19 million deaths since it first emerged in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 9.12 million infections and over 230,000 deaths.

India follows the US with over 8.18 million infections. Brazil ranks third with over 5.53 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 159,000 COVID-19 fatalities.