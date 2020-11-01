LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 suspend operations due to Super Typhoon Rolly

MANILA - The LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and the Philippine National Railways (PNR) have suspended operations on Sunday morning as Metro Manila braces for the impact of Super Typhoon Rolly.

Tropical cyclone warning signal No. 4 is hoisted over Metro Manila, based on the 8 a.m. bulletin of PAGASA.

"Meron po kasing SOP na sinusunod ang ating mga railway lines. Kapag po signal No. 3 pataas ang in-issue ng PAGASA, automatic po na isu-suspend ang ating operation, para po maprotektahan ang kaligtasan ng ating mga pasahero, pati empleyado ng railway line natin," said Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran of the Department of Transportation.

JUST IN: LRT-1, LRT-2, and MRT-3 suspend operations today, Nov 1, due to #RollyPH. The PNR will also suspend their operations, according to the DOTr. pic.twitter.com/DADlwg8XsR — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) November 1, 2020

Libiran expects that the PNR will suspend operations within the hour, after it has completed its current trip.

"'Yung mga tao po, pasahero at empleyado na nasa istasyon ng tren, tinatapos lang po ang paghahatid. After po noon, maybe one hour, suspended na po fully ang operasyon nila," she explained.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Railway operations will return when the tropical cyclone warning signal is lifted.

Meanwhile, SM Supermalls announced that they will be open to stranded customers and nearby residents who will be affected by the super typhoon.

Overnight parking charges for October 31 have been waived, and a help desk, charging stations, and free wi-fi will be made available to those who will take refuge in the malls.

Super Typhoon Rolly first made landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m., and a second landfall in Tiwi, Albay at 7:20 a.m.

It is forecast to bring catastrophic violent winds and intense to torrential rainfall, PAGASA earlier said, prompting nearly a million to flee their homes in flood- and landslide-prone areas.