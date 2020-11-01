Hundreds of houses damaged in Catanduanes; 'Rolly' leaves province in the dark

Fallen trees and damages houses are seen in Viga, Catanduanes after typhoon Rolly made landfall over the province early Sunday. Viga Catanduanes LGU photo

MANILA - At least 200 houses were damaged in Catanduanes due to the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly.

Philippine Red Cross chairman Sen. Richard Gordon said they received information that at least 222 houses were partially damaged in Catanduanes.

He also said that there is still no electricity and water supply in the province.

"Hanggang ngayon walang tubig, walang kuryente, and we're considering sending water truck there para mabibigyan ng tubig 'yung mga tao kung tatagal ito," Gordon told ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(Until now they do not have water supply, electricity and we're considering sending water truck there for the residents in case the water supply outage goes on for a few days.)

Typhoon Rolly made its landfall as a super typhoon in Bato town, Catanduanes early Sunday.

Tropical cyclone warning signal no. 5 was raised in Albay and Camarines Sur, where winds greater than 220 kph may blow off all signs and billboards and disrupt electrical power and communication services, PAGASA said in its 8 a.m. bulletin.

Rolly has since weakened after making its fourth landfall over Lobo town in Batangas Sunday afternoon.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said Rolly is forecast to move generally west northwest or west Sunday night as it traverses the West Philippine Sea.

The world's strongest storm so far this year was last estimated 120 kilometers west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, moving west at 25 km per hour with maximum winds of 125 kph near the center and gusts of up to 170 kph.