Duque tells local officials: Ensure COVID-19 protocols in evacuation centers

Residents of Isla Puting Bato in Manila were evacuated on November 1, 2020 due to weather disturbance Rolly and brought to Rosauro Almario Elementary School. Jerome Lantin, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Sunday told local officials to ensure that health protocols against the new coronavirus are followed in evacuation centers as nearly a million flee their homes due to Super Typhoon Rolly.

In a press briefing, Duque asked local chief executives to assign safety officers to guarantee that evacuees follow health and safety protocols against COVID-19.

"Pinapaalalahanan natin ang ating mga local chief executives na magtalaga tayo ng safety officers sa ating mga evacuation centers," he said.

(We are reminding our local chief executives to assign safety officers in our evacuation centers.)

"Kung kaya po natin ay limitahan ang mga tao sa mga evacuation center. Kung talagang hindi naman maiiwasan dahil walang ibang facility na pagdadalhan, mag-doble ingat tayo at makinig sa ating safety officers," he added.

(If it's possible, let's limit the people in evacuation centers. But if it can't be avoided and there are no other facilities where we can bring evaucees, let's be more careful and listen to our safety officers.)

Watch more in iWantTFC

Duque reminded evacuees to practice physical distancing, wash their hands, avoid touching their face, and use cloth masks.

The health chief also advised evacuees to consult doctors in case they experience severe symptoms of the respiratory illness, such as difficulty in breathing.

Duque urged the public to avoid walking in floodwater, which may cause the deadly leptospirosis.

"Kung hindi po maiwasan [maglakad sa baha] ay magsuot ng protective wear o bota," he said.

(If we can't avoid walking on floowdwater, wear protective wear or boots.)

Super Typhoon Rolly, the world's strongest storm this year, made two landfalls in Catanduanes and Albay, respectively, early Sunday morning.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 380,729 cases of COVID-19, of which, 42,462 are active infections.