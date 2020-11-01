DFA reports no new COVID-19 case, no new death among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 remained at 11,244 Sunday with no new case recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,148 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,279 of those infected have recovered, while 817 have died.

The DFA reported no new recovery and no new fatality on Sunday.

(1/3) On this first day of November, the DFA received no updates on confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and fatalities among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, there are 6 new DOH IHR verified cases from Asia and the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/qw9LZTmSdK — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 1, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 510 in the Asia Pacific, 176 in Europe, 2,306 in the Middle East and Africa, and 156 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 383,113 people. The tally includes 7,238 deaths, 348,760 recoveries, and 27,115 active cases.