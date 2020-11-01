DepEd moves deadline for conditional voucher applicants to Nov. 30

MANILA — The Department of Education has moved the deadline for the submission of requirements for Conditional Qualified Voucher Applicants (QVAs) to November 30 as coronavirus lockdown measures have made it difficult to secure documents.

“The Department continues to receive reports of Conditional QVAs experiencing challenges in securing and submitting their supporting documents,” the DepEd said in an order dated Oct. 30, which was also the original deadline for the requirements.

Conditional QVAs refer to qualified applicants of the department's Senior High School Voucher Program (SHSVP) who failed to submit supporting documents during the application period.

The SHSVP provides financial assistance to qualified senior high school students in participating private and non-DepEd public schools.

DepEd data on Saturday showed that there are 27,652 QVAs and 21,102 conditional QVAs this year. Meanwhile, the total number of applicants for the SHSVP was 75,315.

The DepEd earlier said SHS students who are conditional QVAs may still enroll in private schools this year since they are only required to submit the “Conditional QVA Certificate that can be downloaded on the Online Voucher Application Portal account of the student.”

