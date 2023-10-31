MANILA — Authorities arrested three individuals for allegedly assaulting safety officers in Barangay Carmona, Makati City during Monday's barangay and SK elections.



CCTV footage along A. Mendoza Street showed two individuals on a motorcycle approaching a group of barangay public safety officers stationed in the area to assist with traffic and catch flying voters.



Carlo Mendoza, who was on duty at the location, said they were instructed by the riding-in-tandem armed men to vacate the area.



Christopher Nacario, a public safety officer, attempted to walk away but two of the suspects allegedly pursued him, punched his head, and struck him with a steel rod.



"Noong palusob tinututukan na po sila ng baril, ako nakatalikod. Sabi nila umalis na kayo diyan, umalis na kayo. Nagulat po ako. Di ka makalaban kasi may baril tinututukan ka na. Ginawa ko nagpasuntok na ako, wala naman ako magawa," Nacario said.

Arvin Cabero said he was also among those who experienced harassment. He was surprised at the aggressive behavior of the suspects, who were his former colleagues.



"Kampante ako na di sila gagawa ng di maganda kasi kilala namin sila. Nagulat kami nung sinaktan kasamahan namin eh mga kasamahan namin sila dati," said Cabero.



Benjamin Marcelo, another safety officer, alleged that the camp of the opposing candidate incited the attack on their fellow officers. He said they were just trying to prevent flying voters.



Violence broke out again around noon Monday when Makati police arrested the suspects, who are now in police custody.



They all denied the allegations, with one suspect saying it was the barangay safety officers who started the scuffle. The other two suspects said they did not hit the barangay safety officers.



They will face charges related to assault, physical injury, and violation of the Commission on Elections gun ban.