Thousands flock to ports on eve of Undas 2023

Travelers arrive at the North Port Passenger terminal in Manila on October 27, 2023 to head home to the province. Thousands of Filipinos are expected to head to the province for the long weekend because of the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections slated for October 30, and Undas 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Thousands of travelers on Tuesday flocked to ports early on the eve of this year's Undas or All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

The travelers are expected to visit their departed in cemeteries or take a holiday vacation.



Based on PCG's monitoring from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were some 25,243 outbound passengers and 22,226 inbound passengers in all ports nationwide.



It added that thousands of PCG personnel have so far inspected 258 vessels and 202 motorbancas.



The PCG said heightened alert in its districts, stations, and sub-stations will last until November 6 "to manage the influx of port passengers."



For inquiries regarding sea travel protocols and regulations during Undas 2023, the public can coordinate with the PCG through its official Facebook page or the Coast Guard Public Affairs (0927-560-7729).