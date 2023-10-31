MANILA — Police said they arrested 20 people along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City for violating the liquor ban for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Authorities received a report that a certain bar was offering liquor and other alcoholic beverages despite the implementation of the liquor ban, said Police Col. Froilan Uy, chief of Pasay police.

Police personnel, along with a member of the Commission on Elections electoral board, immediately went to the bar to verify the report. This led to the arrest of customers and staff.



"Nakabukas ang ilaw pagdating namin, may tarpaulin pa na nakalagay na October 29-30, bawal ang Pilipino at foreigner lang ang puwede. Nagkamali siguro sila sa pagkakaintindi dito sa ating Comelec resolution na nagdedeklara sa 29-30 na liquor ban," said Uy.

(The lights were on and they even had a tarpaulin saying only foreigners are allowed to drink. They may just have misinterpreted the Comelec resolution declaring a liquor ban.)

Bars and other establishments that are tourist oriented and that regularly sell and serve alcohol are allowed by law to serve liquor during the ban but only if they apply for and are granted an exemption.



A total of 13 foreigners were arrested along with 7 Filipino bar employees.

They did not give a statement on the arrest.

They are now under the custody of the Pasay police and will undergo inquest proceedings on Tuesday.