MANILA — The Department of Health recorded 1,088 new COVID cases from October 23 to 29.

This is five percent lower than COVID cases in the week of October 16 to 22.



Of the new cases, 10 were severe and critical. Thirteen deaths were recorded, of which 10 happened from October 16 to 29.



A total of 259 severe and critical cases of COVID were admitted to the hospital as of Sunday.

Of the 1,452 ICU beds allocated for COVID, 160 were occupied or 10.9 percent. Non-ICU bed utilization was at 15.9 percent.



The DOH reminded the public not to be complacent and continue to practice minimum public health standards such as wearing of face masks, staying in well ventilated places, and isolating immediately when symptoms are felt.