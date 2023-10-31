Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pose for a photo as they met on Sept. 21, 2022 on the sidelines of of the UN General Assembly in New York in the US. Bongbong Marcos Facebook page/File

MANILA — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be in the Philippines this week for an official visit and is expected to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to discuss regional and international issues, the Presidential Communications Office said Tuesday.

The Palace, quoting the Department of Foreign Affairs, said Marcos Jr. would welcome Kishida at a ceremony in Malacañan Palace on Friday, November 3. The Japanese prime minister will be in the Philippines until November 4.

"The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual concern such as political, security, economic and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties," the Palace said.

These issues may include negotiations for a "reciprocal access agreement" towards allowing joint drills and troop visits, Kyodo News reported last week.

The potential agreement would be the first with a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Japan has reciprocal access agreements with Australia and Britain, it also reported.

The two leaders are also expected to "reaffirm the excellent relations between the Philippines and Japan, which was elevated into a Strategic Partnership in 2011," the Palace said.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

The Philippines and Japan in 2011 acknowledged that they are "two maritime countries bound by shared basic values and common strategic interests" and committed to work together on economic, as well as political and security matters.

The countries, in a 2011 joint statement also "confirmed that freedom of navigation, unimpeded commerce, and compliance with established international law including the [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea] and the peaceful settlement of disputes serve the interests of the two countries and the whole region," including in the South China Sea.

Kishida's visit comes amid heightened tension between the Philippines and China over the West Philippine Sea.

It also comes as the Philippines increases engagements with treaty ally the United States and with partners like Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada on South China Sea issues.

Marcos Jr. went on an official visit to Japan in February. The Palace said the visit brought "$13 billion worth of agreements that were seen to yield thousands of jobs for Filipinos."