Members of 'gapos gang' arrested after hot pursuit operation

MANILA -- Five members of an alleged "gapos gang" were arrested Sunday by operatives from the Theft and Robbery Section of the Manila Police District.

Initial investigation disclosed that the suspects were responsible for a robbery at a house of a businessman in Yuseco, Tondo, Manila.

According to MPD chief Police Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay, the group entered the victim's residence at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday and hog tied family members and their helpers using a packaging tape.

“May binanggit lang na salita para papasukin sila nung katulong doon, kasi may negosyo itong biktima natin [na] recruitment agency... In-assume nung katulong na kasama ito sa mga aplikante nila. Pagkatok sinabi yung word na yun pinapasok sila tapos tuloy tuloy na tapos dumiretso hinanap yung vault kinuha na yung pera,” said Ibay.

The suspects stole money from the victim amounting to P3-M and jewelry. The culprits also fired a gun before fleeing the scene.

“Yung sinabi ng ating mga biktima hinipuan pa bago umalis kaya maliban dun sa robbery with violence, kinasuhan o sinampahan din natin sila ng complaint na act of lasciviousness,” Ibay added.

One of the victims were able to shout for help from the window after the suspects escaped.

Police found an abandoned motorcycle after conducting a hot pursuit operation, and waited for it to be recovered -- leading to the arrest of two female suspects. They then pinpointed the whereabouts of the other suspects.

Police recovered P600,000 and two luxury watches that they believe belong to the victims. They also confiscated the packaging tape used and three motorcycles that may have been used as getaway vehicles.

The 5 suspects are now in the custody of the Theft and Robbery Section of MPD. The alleged leader refused to give a statement, while other suspects maintain that they have no connection to the crime.

According to the MPD, the alleged leader has already been arrested for robbery and hold-up. Authorities said they have identified other suspects as well, who are now being hunted by operatives of MPD.

The victim, meanwhile, refused to give a statement to ABS-CBN News.