LPA may dissipate as it moves closer to Bicol; rainy Undas in Metro Manila: PAGASA

It's going to be a rainy All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Metro Manila due to the shear line, defined as a convergence of cold and warm winds, weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

PAGASA said a low pressure area located 470 km east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 3:00 a.m. Tuesday is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours and may dissipate as it moves closer to the Bicol Region.

Along with the trough or extension of the LPA, the Shear Line will also bring scattered rains today in Visayas, Bicol Region, Quezon, MIMAROPA, Quezon, and Aurora, PAGASA said in its 4 a.m. weather forecast.

Flooding and landslides are possible during moderate to heavy rains, state weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo said.

The Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), meanwhile, will bring light rains in Batanes, Cagayan, and Isabela. The rest of Northern and Central Luzon will be mostly sunny with possible isolated light rains, also due to Amihan.

Metro Manila still has low chance of rain throughout the day but the rest of the country may have isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening.

