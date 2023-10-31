Residents arrive to cast their votes for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, a newly designated barangay in Taguig City on October 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Tuesday said that some villages had delays in conducting the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Five villages in Lanao del Sur experienced a delay in the delivery of election paraphernalia—Bialaan, Linao, Lalapung, Tagoranao, and Lumbac Cadayonan.

Only Tagoranao and Lumbac Cadayonan were able to hold elections on Monday. The other three are conducting the polls on Tuesday.

The Comelec said all of the materials were already in the municipal treasurer’s office but were not distributed to precincts. It said it was investigating the matter.

"Pagkatapos ng eleksyon (After the elections), we will deal with you," said Comelec chair George Garcia.

In Calbayog City in Samar, elections were postponed in two villages after a group allegedly fired at the contingent delivering election paraphernalia.

Additional law enforcement was deployed in areas where elections are ongoing.

PROCLAMATION

The Comelec insisted that all canvassing and proclamation of winners for the barangay polls would be finished on Tuesday.

As of 12:30 p.m., 40,157 villages have declared winners, which represent 98.65 percent of the total number of villages in the country.

"We should proclaim all winning candidates at all costs today. Hindi pupuwedeng patagalin po, ipagpapaliban pa," Garcia said.

(We cannot delay or put this off.)

"Ang commitment po sa atin ng lahat ng regional directors natin, hopefully this afternoon matapos ang lahat ng canvassing including matapos din lahat yung subject of proclamation."

(The commitment from our regional directors is, hopefully, we finish canvassing and proclamation by this afternoon.)

A mall in Manila meanwhile flipped a coin to determine the winner between candidates who received the same number of votes.

In some areas where the winners have disqualification petitions, however, proclamation was suspended pending the resolution of their cases.

Of the 256 candidates whose proclamations were ordered suspended, 59 won and 67 lost. The fate of the rest is still unknown.

TEACHERS, POLICE BACK OUT

Garcia also criticized the withdrawal on election day of some members of the electoral board and even personnel of the Philippine National Police who they trained to stand in for teachers.

Some cops said they backed out due to the short notice, which the Comelec said was unacceptable.

The poll body is studying possible cases to be filed against those who abruptly backed out.

"Hindi po pupuwedeng basta lang umayaw (You cannot just back out). Something is wrong with that. Kung yan ay, economic sabotage yun," Garcia said.

"Nakagastos at nakagastos na kami. Handa na, tapos on the day of the election, bigla kang magwi-withdraw? Tapos ang worse, yung ipinalit namin bigla ring magwi-withdraw? Something is wrong with that," he added.

(We have already spent for training. Everything is ready. And then you withdraw on election day? What's worse, the substitute also withdrew.)

"We do not want any delay in the conduct of the elections. Delays in the conduct of the elections may mean our incompetence or baka po sabihin na lang meron ginagawang problema o pangyayari. Wala naman po."