MANILA — A watchdog monitoring conflicts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has blamed “government complacency” for the rise in the number of violent incidents in the region in this year’s village and youth council polls, calling it the “bloodiest election” in BARMM history.

The Council for Climate and Conflict Action Asia (CCAA, formerly Alert International Philippines) reported “17 deaths alone in the Bangsamoro and 31 injuries in 57 incidents, including incidents of collective violence,” according to its trustee, Dr. Francisco Lara, Jr.

These incidents include the killing of a candidate for village chief in Brgy. Poktan in Butig, Lanao del Sur, shot by his own sibling.

A re-electionist barangay kagawad and a member of the CAFGU were also killed in a shooting incident in Brgy. Luksumbang, Lamitan City, Basilan while 2 died and 5 others were wounded in an armed confrontation in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte before the start of voting, based on CCAA’s Critical Events Monitoring System, a joint project with the Early Response Network (ERN).

“There was no peace that reigned in those areas that you would have thought would’ve been peaceful because they were known to government, previously as hotspots. How is it possible for government to still permit these hotspots to be areas of violence, baffles us… Why was the military and the police unable to control the situation there?,” Lara told ANC’s Headstart.

-- GOVERNMENT ‘COMPLACENT’? --

“I think government felt a little complacent. I think they probably felt, because there was a new autonomous devolved authority, that they could manage things themselves. I think they thought that because there had been a peace agreement, that things would have been peaceful. Well, they were certainly wrong. That’s what happened yesterday,” he explained.

The Comelec on Tuesday told the ABS-CBN News Channel it has been able to validate 19 election-related deaths and 19 injuries nationwide, while it is still investigating other incidents.

“Right now, it's still quite low but again, cause of concern, we really have to improve the situation. We have to explain, normalize that elections must not result into violence. This is a village election, people know who they are voting for. Kaptibahay, kakilala, kababayan, kababata. This should not result into violence,” Comelec spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco told ANC.

He acknowledged that most of these incidents took place within the BARMM region, describing it as a region of “most concern.”

Lara said the Comelec and security forces should have been based in the Bangsamoro during the polls.

“I saw that a lot of the trips and visits were made to Abra which demonstrates that Abra, under the presence of the Chief of the PNP and Chairman Garcia, saw a real disappearance of violence during election day. That’s the first. They should’ve been there. They knew that that was going to be the premiere hotspot in the elections,” he said.

The poll body, he added, should also have ensured that all parties with weapons were under control and that it should have talked to warlords in the area to dissuade them from committing acts of violence.

“The mere presence and the mere discussions, they sow discipline among people during those times of elections,” he said.

Compounding the lack of presence of authorities, Lara said, was the refusal of 2,000 teachers to serve as electoral board members in Cotabato City.

“Why did 2,000 teachers refuse to serve in yesterday’s elections? Obviously, that demonstrates a lack of trust in the ability of the government to provide security to our teachers,” he said.

Almost 300 Philippine National Police personnel stepped in to do poll duty.

But while Lara lauded the actions of the police, he said this also meant the situation created a security gap because limited security forces had to be diverted.

-- LIMITED SECURITY FORCES --

Defending the Comelec’s efforts to ensure a peaceful elections, Laudiangco cited the limited number of security forces.

“We all know the number of security personnel really cannot match the number of people going into the schools. We only have a limited number of them despite BARMM having the most number of security personnel,” he said.

“These things really do happen. We cannot guard every voter. But one thing is, in each of the flashpoint, law enforcement were readily there, they were able to respond, in most instances, apprehend perpetrators,” he explained.

Despite reports of election-related violence, the Comelec still concluded the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections was “generally peaceful,” with no failures of election declared in any part of the country.

But Lara said this is not enough.

“We've seen yesterday there were no failures of election but a lot of people shying away from the ballot boxes because of threats and actual attacks that happened on election day. So we have to get a better indication of the strength of an election by going beyond just the absence of any declaration of a failure of elections,” he said.

-- WHY THE ATTACKS? --

The victims in the violent incidents in Monday’s polls included not just candidates themselves but also supporters and ordinary voters.

But the difference, Lara noted, was the “increase in the targeting of particular personalities and people in the various clans.”

“It's still a matter of clan conflict, the political clans, those who are involved in political office. But you also have a new ingredient now, you have armed group participation in more ways than how it was in the past. And that is because we have political formations now, parties that are still, you know, not yet decommissioned. They still hold weapons. And you still have the clans that private armies have not yet been affected by any normalization campaign in the Bangsamoro. So in that particular field, everyone is vulnerable,” he said.

Lara, who is a peace and conflict adviser and who has written extensively on violent conflicts in Mindanao, attributed the skirmishes to a very cohesive clan culture in the Bangsamoro, where families vote together and are very loyal to relatives seeking office.

But the stakes are also higher now, he said.

“We must understand that the amounts involved right now in controlling political office are so enormous in contrast to the past. Under the Mandanas ruling, the monies that will go to local government officials up to the barangay level are much bigger than they were in the past. So it’s become a prize, a treasure that everyone is after and you will see more and more of these types of skirmishes as clans rally their people to defend their ballots or to fight against competitors in any political exercise,” Lara explained.

Lara warned that the violent incidents that took place on Monday is indicative of the more violence in the 2025 midterm polls.

“Now learning from the lesson yesterday, the government ought to ensure and make it clear to everyone who will be involved in the process that they will be able to provide security on that day itself. That means, if the government needs to increase the deployment of troops, it has to,” he said.

Lara said the Philippine government should assert more control of traditional election hotspots, exert more effort in talking to local leaders who can broker arrangements among rival groups and ensure that groups do not bring weapons on election day.

“Other than that, I think we’ll see probably worse than what we saw yesterday,” he said.

-- BSKE 'generally peaceful' despite 6 killings: BARMM spox --

Despite the six election-related killings in the area, the village and youth council polls in BARMM can still be considered "generally peaceful", BARMM spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo said.

“So far, generally peaceful at naging successful naman ito. Wala naman po tayong failure of elections,” said BARMM spokesperson Naguib Sinarimbo.

“May violent incidents but very few compared doon sa total number of posts,” he told state television PTV.

The Philippine National Police earlier confirmed 6 killings in the Bangsamoro during the conduct of the village and youth council elections on October 30.

Of the 2,592 barangays in the Bangsamoro, nearly half had no contentions in the results, while majority of winners have already been proclaimed as of Monday evening, Sinarimbo said.

“Today may mga sinisettle sila na nagkaroon ng tie. Kailangan namin iresolve ito sa pamamagitan ng toss coin,” he said.

“Sa ngayon ay tuloy-tuloy yung work ng Comelec sa proclamation,” he added.

The PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines has also sent additional troops to ensure that elections in the once war-torn region would be peaceful, the BARMM spokesperson said.

“Ang ginawa yung mga identified namin na areas of concern, ‘yung mga identified na maiinit, nagpre-deploy [ng personnel],” he said.

Despite being satisfied with the recent conduct of elections in the Bangsamoro, Sinarimbo said that a “massive information campaign” should still be done in the region to prevent violent incidents in future elections.

“Tingin ho natin ay may mga munisipyo dito, mga areas dito na sa matagal na panahon ay hindi nagkakaroon ng eleksyon dahil may mga absolute control yung mga clans,” he said.

“Ngayon lang nagkaroon ng pagbubukas sa mga areas na ito dahil sa pagkaka-create ng administrative region,” he added.

-- With a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

