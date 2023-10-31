MANILA - Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has recommended the relief of the commander and personnel of a police sub-station near an unlicensed POGO hub in Pasay City, which was raided by authorities recently over alleged sex trafficking.



Abalos said the chief of the Pasay City police should also be investigated for alleged inaction.



He previously said that it is “highly improbable” that the criminal activity escaped the notice of the police sub-station near the area.

“Ang sa akin, napakalapit. That’s why I’m asking for an investigation of the chief of police, at the same time, as the Napolcom chairperson, I was recommending to the chief PNP na ‘yung substation commander and all of the members be relieved pending investigation… This is human trafficking eh. Hindi biro ito. Sa nakitang mga kwarto, at sa mga nakikita pa ngayon, ganoon ka-grabe ito eh. Let this be a lesson to everyone,” he told the media on Tuesday.

The online gaming hub’s license was revoked in September, but it continued to operate. More than 700 workers were rescued in the raid on the company, which authorities said also offered illicit services.



Asked whether the DILG chief discussed the matter with the local chief executive, Abalos said, “We’ve never discussed it.”

RELATED VIDEO