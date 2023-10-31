3 inmates win village seats in 2023 barangay elections

Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia confirmed reports that three inmates, or persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), emerged as winners in the recent Barangay and SK elections. He clarified that their candidacy was permissible as long as they hadn't been convicted of any crime.

Two are from the Calabarzon Region and one is from Region 10.



“Under the guidelines ng pinatupad ng Comelec, yung mga PDLs o mga persons deprived of liberty ay makakaboto as long as walang final judgement of conviction. Ibig sabihin ang mga kaso nila ay kasalukuyang nililitis o ang kanilang mga kaso ay naka-apila sa mas mataas na korte,” he said.



“At dahil po dyan sila ay pinayagan bumoto at kumandidato,” he explained.



He said that winning PDLs can serve their constituents when they are acquitted of the cases filed against them.



“Kung sakali sila ay makakalaya later o kung sakali maabawelto sila sa mga kaso na kinakaharap tsaka po magtutuloy tuloy ang kanilang panunungkulan. Take note po pag kayo ay person deprived of liberty at wala pa final at executory judgement of conviction syempre po di pa kayo guilty sa ating batas” he said.



Meanwhile, aside from voting for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, residents of San Jose Del Monte also decided on the possible conversion of the town into a highly urbanized city (HUC).



A plebiscite for this was held Monday with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to Garcia, the move was made to save the cost of holding a plebiscite.



He explained, “Tulad nito, napaka-swerte na lamang dahil katulad ng pag-hold natin ng plebisito sa San Jose Del Monte naisabay sa Barangay at SK election and therefore malaki ang naging katipiran ng proponent ng city government of San Jose kasi yung mga ibang gastos nya hindi na po nila binayaran o nakakarga sa kanila.”



In addition to casting their votes for the BSKE, registered voters received a separate ballot regarding the city's potential conversion as per Proclamation 1057 issued by former President Rodrigo Duterte on Dec. 4, 2020.



Voters were asked to indicate their choice by marking either "yes" or "no" regarding the city's autonomy from the provincial government of Bulacan.



“Yung executive order ng proclamation ay di mapapatupad kung wala pag sang ayon mga maaapektuhang constituency,” Garcia said.



The proclamation followed a request by the Sangguniang Panlungsod of San Jose del Monte through Resolution No. 2019-059-09 to declare the city as an HUC. As stipulated in Section 452 of Republic Act (RA) 7160, the city meets the criteria for HUC classification, boasting a population of 651,813 and an annual income verified by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and the Department of Finance - Bureau of Local Government Finance.



Originally proclaimed as a component city in 2000 under RA 8797, San Jose del Monte stands as the largest town in Bulacan on both land area and population. This move towards HUC status represents a significant potential milestone for the area.



