The Hampton Roads is home to the largest Filipino American community in the state of Virginia: about 40,000 strong.

This is where the world’s largest naval base is located and where many Fil-Ams have served in the US Navy.

In celebration of Filipino American History Month, Filipinos who have made a mark in the military were honored during the annual Filfest.

One of those recognized was Retired US Navy Captain Leonard Remias, a highly decorated officer with 30 years of service. He has received multiple professional awards including the NATO non-article 5 award and the Bronze star award for his exceptionally meritorious service in a combat zone.

Remias was also honored in a separate event hosted by the Filipino American Community Action Group (FIL-AM CAG) and the National Federation of Filipino American Associations Capital Region which celebrated outstanding Filipinos in various fields.

"The significance with me as a retired naval officer, pretty much ties back to what a lot of common themes were is that, we're living up to a legacy. The majority of the Filipinos that are here in the US were the result of our fathers having served in the US Navy. To me it means community, a tradition as 2nd generation Filipino-American," Remias said.

Actor and filmmaker Angelo Reyes was honored as well for his efforts to promote Filipino representation in the entertainment industry. Reyes shared how he got beat up when he was involved in a gang fight as a teenager and how Filipino organizations such as FIL-AM CAG helped save him from the danger of the streets.

"It was hard not to get caught up with gangs and being on the streets. I barely made it out. It wasn’t until later I found out that this organization, this community fought back," Reyes noted.

FIL-AM CAG has served the community for over 30 years. It has created forums, events, and projects that promote Filipino culture, history, and community involvement including Filipino basketball tournaments and a Fil-Am Friendship Day event. These kept the Fil-Am youth out of trouble while connecting them to their Filipino roots.

Captain Alvie Aquino Culanding, the first Filipino captain in the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office and co-founder of the Filipino American Law Enforcement Association of Virginia, was also honored.

"I’m a product of those gangs back in the early 80s. But what clicked for me, was that, in terms of our pioneers, our uncles, aunties, ates and kuyas, all of them made me feel a sense of obligation to carry on what they did to get here to this country," Culanding said. "We need to keep that going. Continue to fight. I’ll continue to protect this community."