People troop to Camanava cemeteries as rains stop

CALOOCAN CITY - People have started flocking to local cemeteries well in advance of Todos los Santos.

At the Sangandaan Cemetery, a light rain didn't stop visitors from trooping to their loved ones' graves, with local officials keen on reminding them to avoid overcrowding and maintain minimum health standards.

A lot of them wanted to beat the expected rush on Tuesday.

"Para hindi masikip bukas. Sigurado, bukas, punuan dito. At least matutuwa si Nanay na madalaw namin," Adrian del Rosario said.

Others took advantage of the weather.

"Bukas, mas marami tao, mahirap. Tsaka baka umulan pa, tumiyempo kami na walang ulan ngayon," Eddie Ching said.

Earlier, Caloocan City Mayor Along Malapitan made the rounds of local cemeteries, to ensure security and health protocols were in place.

In Malabon City, a makeshift chapel was set up by local officials at the entrance of the Tugatog Cemetery, as the burial ground is undergoing renovation and remains closed to the public.

That means, visitors are asked to leave their flowers and light their candles at the entrance of the cemetery, and pray at the makeshift chapel afterwards.

"Nagkakaroon ng redevelopment. Dito na lang maglagay ng kandila at bulaklak sa pintuan ang mga bibisita muna," Roderick Tongon of the Malabon Disaster Management office said.

RELATED VIDEO