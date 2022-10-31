Watch more News on iWantTFC

The nonprofit group, Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) has begun opening its new housing program in Los Angeles.

Formerly homeless residents have begun moving into some of the 60 fully furnished rooms.

"We’re starting to see the spirit of SIPA really come back. I’m really excited that six people moved in. Six people now have homes and there will be a lot more other people moving in so it means a whole lot," SIPA Executive Director Kimmy Maniquis noted.

"We’re fulfilling the mission we’re wanting to do in terms of addressing the housing crisis and for SIPA and our headquarters. I just feel the energy of the community coming back."

The Greater Los Angeles homeless count shows that there are close to 69,000 homeless people in the region, up 4% from the last count in 2020.

The new residents of SIPA's housing units are chosen by some of the homeless programs in Los Angeles County.

"It’ll be a process in the next few weeks for them to fill out the rest of this place," Maniquis said.

Meeting rooms, after-school programs, mental health services, and even a kitchen will fill the space within the coming months.

Restaurateur John Eric Concordia is a product of SIPA's mentorship and after-school programs. He now owns and operates Park's Finest and Thunderbolt restaurants and as a SIPA board member, he hopes to inspire the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

"You look at how long this has taken, and imagine what you invest now in your community and where it’s gonna be 20 years from now," he said.

The completion of the new project comes as SIPA is celebrating its 50th year of service.

They recently held a star-studded gala, paying homage to those who have helped their programs along the way while honoring people that continue to serve the community.