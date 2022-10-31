DOH confirms 1,099 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths

MANILA — The Department of Health reported 1,099 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 4,004,465 since the pandemic struck.

This is the third straight day that daily cases were below 1,500, ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said.

The DOH also recorded 41 deaths, raising the total to 64,074.

Active cases stood at 20,227, the lowest since July 17, Guido said.

The total number of those who recovered from the illness has reached 3,920,164.

Of the newly reported infections, 281 were from Metro Manila.

The positivity rate on Oct. 30 is 10.3 percent, Guido also said.

Screenshot from the health department's COVID-19 case tracker

From Oct. 17 to 23, the Philippines recorded an average of 1,714 daily infections, which is 22 percent lower compared to the previous week.

That was the lowest number of weekly cases in 15 weeks, or since the week of July 4-10 when the DOH logged 10,133 infections, the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group said.

That was also the ninth straight week with weekly cases below 20,000.

Of the new infections during that week, 4 or 0.04 percent were severe and critical cases, according to the DOH.

As of Oct. 27, over 73.5 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, the DOH said.

Of the figure, over 20.5 million have received their first booster dose.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has placed 32 areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 from Nov. 1 to 15, the DOH announced Monday.

Meanwhile, 89 out of 121 provinces, highly urbanized cities, and independent component cities are under Alert Level 1, the loosest of a 5-tier alert system, the DOH added.

Marcos last week approved the voluntary use of face masks indoors and outdoors, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some health experts said easing the indoor mask mandate might be premature after the DOH last week announced the local transmission of the highly contagious omicron XBB subvariant and XBC variant.

The DOH said the country’s daily COVID-19 cases may reach as high as 18,000 towards the end of the year should government make indoor mask-wearing voluntary.

It, however, assured the public that the country is “better prepared” should there be another surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Philippines logged its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Jan. 30, 2020 in a woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

The government rolled out its vaccination program over a year later, or on March 1, 2021.

RELATED VIDEO