MANILA — Some families in this city looking to commemorate All Saints' Day by their loved ones' gravesite will have to wait until next year to do so.

A throng of people hoping to still enter Manila North Cemetery crowd at the entrance. The cemetery is open from 5am to 5pm— but visitors are only allowed in until 4:30 pm. The dismayed people, however, claim they announcement was unclear and they were not aware there was a cutoff

By 4:30 p.m on Monday, October 31, Manila North Cemetery closed its gates to visitors, confusing those who thought the memorial park will remain open until 5 p.m. as announced by the local government.

Some of those denied entry said they couldn’t return Tuesday, citing various reasons, such as how far they lived, worries over COVID-19, and the cost of travel.

Visitor Jas Salazar said he was dismayed that he was unable to visit the tomb of his beloved younger brother for the third straight year.

Salazar admitted he had been longing to observe the day dedicated to prayer and remembrance for the departed at the actual gravesite of his sibling whom he deeply misses.

With the unprecedented circumstances, the pandemic presented the bereaved were hoping for some leeway and understanding from the cemetery’s management.

“Sobrang importante mabisita ko baby brother ko. Nagka-pandemic, almost 2 years 'di naka punta ng sementeryo. Ngayon lang magkakaroon ng opportunity makapunta ng araw ng Undas sa mahal natin na yumao. Napaka-inconsiderate,” Salazar said.

He traveled all the way from Batangas and purposely chose to make the trip near closing time, to avoid the expected influx of people.

“Pumunta ko October 31 pa lang para makaiwas sa dagsa. Up to this day, may COVID-19. That is not a joke kaya pumunta kami ng mas maaga para maiwasan ang pag kalat ng virus,” Salazar said.

While he understood the cut-off is necessary to mitigate the expected swell in the number of visitors, he lobbied for better dissemination of information.

“Walang public announcement ano ang grace time at hangang among oras. Yes, hanggang 5, pero 4:30 pa lang di na sila nagpapasok. Pwede naman sila 5 p.m. clearing na inside cut-off na labas na mga tao,” he asserted.

“‘Mga politiko ang dami paraan makalat mukha at pangalan nila sa social media sa iba ibang platform— radio, commercial, pero sa gantong nationwide event, 'di sila maka advise,” he added.

Salazar tried to push his plea but by 6 p.m., or over an hour after he arrived, he had given up.

“Kahit pamunuan wala humarap sa tao. Wala humarap para clarify,” he said.

Dejected, he decided to instead offer his prayers, light his candles, and put the flowers he brought at the entrance of the Manila North Cemetery.

Jas Salazar, who came all the way from Batangas, shared he planned to visit the tomb of his baby brother. He purposely chose to visit today (and near closing time) to avoid the influx as he remains wary of COVID-19. But since he missed cut-off he prayed at the entrance instead

“Ano gagawin namin iuuwi namin din lahat yan kaya namin ginawa yan no choice kami kung ayaw kami papasukin,” Salazar grieved.

Other disheartened families who likewise do not have the means to come back in the following days copied Salazar and paid their respects by the gate of the memorial park.

“'Di nila naisip na hindi lang taga Manila ang nagpupunta dito. Ako, Batangas. What more iba mas malayo pinangalingan? Iba nasalanta pa,” he said.

Some of the bereaved who were unable to enter Manila North Cemetery after the cutoff opted to light candles and leave flowers at the entrance instead.

Like Salazar, visitor Julian Villegas was also disappointed because he was unable to spend even just a few minutes with his departed loved one, after traveling for 4 hours to Manila from Batangas.

He arrived past 4:30 p.m. and was consequently barred from entering the gates. Villegas said he will just observe the faithful day of remembrance in a different way.

“Papamisa na lang ako,” he said.

According to P/Lt. Col. Ramon Solas, Sta. Cruz Police Station commander, Manila North Cemetery had previously announced that the cut-off period will be at 4:30 p.m.

“'Yung entrance ng cemetery magsasara ng 4:30 ng hapon. 'Yung remaining 30, minutes ilalaan natin para sa mga bisita na nasa loob pa upang makalabas at makauwi,” he clarified.

Solas reminded the same protocol will be implemented on Nov. 1 and 2.

He said that the police's latest crowd estimate at the cemetery peaked at 45,118 and authorities are expecting bigger turnouts in the next two days.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man was caught in possession of a gun as he tried to enter a cemetery in Barangay San Dionisio in Parañaque City.

LOOK: A 22 year old man was caught in possession of a gun as he tried to enter a cemetery in Barangay San Dionisio in Parañaque City, Monday afternoon



📹/📸: Paranaque CPS pic.twitter.com/STgx2LjuHh — Anna Cerezo (@annacerezo_) October 31, 2022

According to Paranaque police chief P/Col. Renato Ocampo, law enforcers discovered the gun while they were inspecting the man's bag at the entrance of Palanyag Cemetery as part of safety protocols.

Authorities confiscated the firearm and two live ammunition from the man, who was unable to show any necessary documents prompting his arrest.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Paranaque PNP and will be facing a complaint for illegal possession of firearms.

