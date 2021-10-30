Robredo on online hate: Internet trolls don’t affect me

If Internet trolls hoped to earn their paycheck trying to rankle Vice-President Leni Robredo and get her to take their bait, they would only end up being frustrated.

In the face of incessant attacks online, Robredo on Saturday said she just ignores inflammatory comments, especially now that she has declared her presidential run.

Asked about the subject in Labo town, Camarines Norte, by local media after attending a private event attended by local politicians supporting her candidacy, Robredo said she has no time to deal with such provocations.

“Kanina kausap ko ang mga pari. Ang tanong papa’no ka naaapektuhan. Parating sagot ko lugi nga sa akin ang trolls kasi hindi ako naaapektuhan. Kita niyo naman in the last 5 and a half years kung ano-ano ’yung paratang sa akin pero hindi ko lahat pinansin,” Robredo said.

(I was talking to priests a while ago who asked how affected I was. I always answer, "Trolls aren't getting their money's worth", because I don't get affected. Look at the last 5 and a half years. So many things were thrown at me but I ignored them.)

Meanwhile, Robredo said she has not bothered to size up other presidential aspirants after being asked who she thought is the strongest contender in the 2022 elections.

“Dahil late na ako nag-decide, marami ako hahabulin kaya wala talaga akong panahon tumingin sa iba. Pero magde-decide kasi nyan taumbayan, kahit nu’ng tumakbo ako sa vice presidency ganyan naman. Lalo ngayon hindi pa kampanya. Focus lang sa ginagawa,” Robredo said.

(Since my decision came late, I have a lot of catching up to do, so I don’t really have time to look at what all the others are doing. But it is the nation who will decide who is the strongest. Even when I ran for vice president, I focused only on what I do.)

Robredo also stressed the importance of good governance from national to local governments.

“ ’Pag sinabi ko na mahalaga sa akin ’yung walang pulitika, pantay-pantay na pagtingin pinakita ko ito sa lahat ng paninilbihan ko at panunungkulan, mula noong ako ay congressman hanggang ako ay maging vice president, kahit iyong lugar hindi ko napanaluhan, ’pag kinakailangan ng tulong, tumutulong kami,” Robredo said.

(When I say I don’t want politicizing issues, that people should be treated fairly, I showed that in how I served the people, from the time I was congresswoman until I became vice president. Even in the regions I lost, if they need my help, I was ready.)

Robredo also emphasized the importance of putting up “people’s councils” similar to what was done by her late husband, Jesse Robredo, in Naga City.

“Sa pagpaplano, dapat pinapakinggan ang paniniwala ko sa tagal ng panahon, ang pinakaminam na solusyon nanggagaling doon sa sektor na apektado,” Robredo said.

(When it comes to planning, the best solution is the one offered by the affected sector.)