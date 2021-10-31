Media Task Force to probe Davao del Sur journo's killing

From Orlando Dinoy's Facebook page

MANILA - The Presidential Task Force on Media Security will lead the investigation into the killing of Davao del Sur journalist Orlando Dinoy, the Department of Justice said Sunday.

The National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police are member agencies of the task force, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

"We are calling on all journalists and media persons who feel that their personal security is at risk to immediately inform the PTFoFMS, through its executive director Joel Ecgo so that the task force may take all the necessary protective or preemptive measures," he said.

Dinoy, a Newsline.ph reporter and a former Philippine Daily Inquirer correspondent, was gunned down by an unidentified assailant in his makeshift broadcast booth on Saturday night.

“Even if the motive seems to be a personal matter, the Task Force will see to it that justice will be served to those responsible for Dinoy’s death,” Egco said.

The task force chief also assured media workers that the task force was willing to help 24/7.

"We are just a phone call away and we will provide you with immediate security and protection if you feel you are in any danger," he said.

--Report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

