MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Saturday said he would make COVID-19 testing and treatment free for all if he wins the 2022 presidential race.

The Philippines has "missed our opportunities" and "failed to insulate our nation from the most severe impact of the worst global health crisis of our time," Lacson said in an online forum put together by Cignal TV and FINEX, where he outlined his economic agenda.

"It is high time that containment strategies such as contact tracing, testing, and treatment be institutionalized and normalized -- at no cost to the public," said the Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma standard-bearer.

"We need to move forward and fast – otherwise, we will drown in this state of misery," he added.

Under his administration, Lacson said the national government "will fund the high-cost requirement of the Universal Healthcare Act," which includes "subsidies for all indirect contributory populations, optimal benefits for healthcare workers, and achieve the target of 1 hospital bed per 800 population."

"The Universal Healthcare Act will not only look good on paper but one that actually serves its purpose – healthcare coverage to all Filipinos without any financial burden from out-of-pocket medical expenses," he said.

"Our approach to this health crisis must be proactive, not reactive, based only on science and driven by accurate data and not by pandemic politics," he said.

Earlier this month, several tourism destinations in the country have lifted the mandatory requirement of presenting negative RT-PCR or antigen tests for visitors as the additional cost is among the reasons why tourists have been hesitating to travel.

Last month, the Department of Health (DOH) reduced the price of RT-PCR tests again to make them more affordable and accessible in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of last month, the price of COVID-19 swab tests in the Philippines ranges from P1,000 to P3,360, depending on the hospital or laboratory.

If elected president, Lacson said his government would not hestitate to allocate billions more to fund this campaign promise of making COVID-19 tests and treatment free for all as his "economic policy lies on the foundational ground of our health system."

"When everyone is tightening their belts, the government has to be the spender of last resort," he said.

"The government has to infuse money on the economic engine to keep the wheels rolling – until such time when the people are ready and confident enough to step in the economic wagon," he said.

"Spend as government must – but the key here is judicious spending to benefit those who need it, not a well-connected few who rake in large profits through overpricing and ghost or under delivery," he said.

Lacson said his "future-proof strategy in the new normal" would also include giving local governments and private firms more leeway in accessing COVID-19 vaccines, noting that "the regional average of fully-vaccinated individuals outside the National Capital Region" is only 26.6 percent.

LACSON'S 'FUTURE-PROOF STRATEGY IN THE NEW NORMAL'

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) earlier said the Philippines incurred a P41.4-trillion loss after several lockdowns were imposed across the Philippines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"To cure this bleeding, we must push for recovery start-ups through comprehensive and targeted fiscal stimulus packages to aid our businesses in reopening and staying afloat," Lacson said.

"We need to implement eviction and foreclosure moratoriums and employee-retention tax credits to motivate businesses to reopen," he added.

"It’s a harsh reality, but we cannot afford another day of 'on-off, off-on' lockdowns."

A "social safety net" will be provided to those who were "pushed to the brink" during the pandemic, the former police chief said.

"We must bolster and reinvent our Conditional Cash Transfer aka 4P’s programs with the overarching principle that every Filipino should bridge the poverty line with a sustainable livelihood or employment opportunities," he said.

"We can tap the corporate social responsibility arms of corporations in pursuing initiatives to provide cash payments under ‘decent work’ conditions to enable them to get back on their feet," he added.

"We must promote a paid internship program where college graduates and undergraduates can undergo internships in government offices, as well as in private corporations and businesses, in order to maximize skills development and productivity."

Lacson said his economic programs are hinged on the eradication of corruption in public agencies so that the government can have more funds that would be spent.

"If only the government commits to providing greater equity in resource allocation... and exercise prudence and discipline in fiscal management, in due time, the culture of mendicancy and patronage politics will be a thing of the past," he said.

"We need leadership by example – one that can break away from the politics of entertainment, double-speak, and lip service and stand for the rule of law, inclusiveness, transparency, and accountability – the very tenets of good governance."

