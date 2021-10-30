MANILA—Three labor leaders running for the Senate next year on Saturday weighed in on the statement of Aksyon Demokratiko’s standard bearer, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, who said workers being deprived of security of tenure was not a priority of his campaign.

“Para sa amin hindi po OK ang maging contractual. Alam po natin na teorya lang ’yung sinasabing ang contractual na manggagawa ay may karapatan mag-organisa. Oo, sa Labor Code at sa ating Saligang Batas,” Elmer Labog, chairperson of Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) and vice chair of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan said.

In reality, Labog said a contractual worker has no job security and paid much less compared to a full-time worker with the same job.

“Hindi disenteng matatawag ang isang kontraktuwal na manggagawa kung hindi tiyak ang kaniyang security of tenure na kung saan d’yan nakasandal ang kinabukasan at kagalingan ng kaniyang pamilya. Kaya nga kahilingan natin no to contractualization,” Labog added.

Domagoso on Thursday said giving a regular, full-time tenure to contractual workers will not be an immediate priority of his administration if he wins the presidency.

Labog said: "Lalong tumitindi ang pagbaba ng sahod dahil sa iskemang kontraktuwalisasyon. Kapag maraming walang sahod, kapag mas maraming lumalabas na manggagagwa sa ating bayan, kapag mas marami ang hindi regular na manggagawa ay hinahatak nito pababa ang pangkalahatang antas ng ating sahod."

Federation of Free Workers president Jose Sonny Matula shared Labog’s views.

“ ’Yan po ay contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution that the state shall protect the rights of workers to security of tenure,” Matula said.

Cracking down on so-called endo contractualization — the practice of denying workers full-time employment and instead giving them short-term contracts — was a campaign promise of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Those who have less in life must have more in law and that should be a priority of a new administration,” Matula said.

Former partylist lawmaker Neri Colmenares said such a labor practice does not protect workers and it should be banned.

Labog and Colmenares are both running under the Makabayann Koalisyon ng Mamamayan bloc; Matula is an independent candidate.

"May eleksiyon man o wala, kaming 3 pinaglalaban namin ang manggagawa. Hindi na mahirap sa amin ’yan," said Colmenares.

Labor groups presented them as candidates who espouse values and qualities of a genuine leader and who has taken on the challenge to be the voice of the working class and marginalized in the Senate.

The 6-point labor agenda focuses on issues confronting workers and the basic masses including wages and benefits, security of tenure, aid, health, rights and independence.