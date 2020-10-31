PH COVID-19 tally breaches 380,000 as 1,803 new cases confirmed

A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) stands guard at the Barangka Cemetery in Marikina City on October 29, 2020 to enforce the closure set by the government in the days covering All Saints Day and All Souls Day. The government ordered all cemeteries closed from October 29 to November 4 to keep people from flocking to the cemeteries and avoid transmission of the COVID-19 virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,803 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 380,729, data from the health department showed.

This is the 15th straight day that the daily tally counted fewer than 3,000.

The province of Rizal led areas in the country that recorded the highest daily additional cases with 97 confirmed infections, followed by Davao City with 93 and Quezon City with 86 confirmed cases. Cavite and Pasig City followed with 66 and 65 new confirmed cases, respectively.

Cases of recoveries jumped by 606 over the previous day, the Department of Health (DOH) said in its latest bulletin. The total number of recoveries stood at 331,046

The country also recorded 36 new fatalities from the respiratory illness, taking the death toll to 7,221.

As of Saturday, the Philippines has 42,462 active infections, of which 94.6 percent of the patients are exhibiting mild symptoms, DOH said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The OCTA Research Group, composed of professors from University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas, estimates that COVID-19 cases in the Philippines will reach 380,000 to 410,000 by the end of this month.

According to the JHU COVID-19 dashboard, some 45.6 million people have been infected by the COVID-19 virus globally since the start of the pandemic. Of those, more than 1.1 million have died, and more than 29 million have recovered.

More details to follow.