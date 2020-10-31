Parts of Albay upgraded to Signal No. 4, as Bicol prepares to take on Rolly’s might

Watch more in iWantTFC

State weather bureau PAGASA added parts of Albay under tropical cyclone wind signal No. 4, as Typhoon Rolly rolled toward the Bicol region late Saturday night.

In its 11 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA assigned Signal No. 4 to the following areas:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Buhi, Iriga City, Baao, Pili, Naga City, Bombon, Calabanga, Ocampo, Sagnay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, San Jose, Presentacion, Caramoan),

Northern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Polangui, Malinao, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Bacacay, Rapu-Rapu).

These areas will experience winds stronger than 171 km/h, and up to 220 km/h may be expected in at least 12 hours.

In its last bulletin Saturday, PAGASA said Rolly was spotted 185 km east of Virac, Catanduanes at 10 p.m. with maximum sustained winds of 215 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 265 km/h.

It was moving West Southwestward at 25 km/h.

Rolly is expected to make its landfall near its current peak intensity over Catanduanes and Camarines on Sunday early morning.

(More details to follow.)