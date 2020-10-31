Home  >  News

DFA: 5 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 11,244

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 31 2020 11:29 PM

MANILA—The number of Filipinos abroad who have been infected with COVID-19 has risen to 11,244, with 5 new cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Saturday.

The DFA also reported 17 new recoveries and no new fatalities.

Only 3,148 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,279 of those infected have recovered, while 817 have died.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 380,729 people. The tally includes 7,221 deaths, 331,046 recoveries, and 42,462 active cases.

