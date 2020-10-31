Aurora residents urged to prepare early for typhoon Rolly

MANILA - The local government of Aurora is gearing up for the possible impact of Typhoon Rolly, the strongest typhoon this year that is expected to hit the province, along with other parts of the Luzon and Visayas.

In the Laging Handa virtual press briefing on Saturday, Gov. Gerardo Noveras said they continue to prepare for the typhoon.

“Nakahanda na po lahat ang aming LGUs, aming kababayan, lahat ng agencies involved nakahanda na sa pagdating ng bagyong Rolly bukas,” said Noveras.

(All our LGUs, our constituents, agencies involved are prepared for the arrival tomorrow of Typhoon Rolly.)

Noveras assured that the province has enough evacuation centers that could accommodate residents who would be needing temporary shelter from the storm.

Should this be insufficient, he said the local Department of Education, through a memorandum of agreement with barangays, will designate school buildings to be used as evacuation centers.

Noveras said they are not letting their guards down even if the province suffered minimal impact from Typhoon Quinta, which struck a few days ago.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office earlier said that it has prepared food provisions in anticipation of evacuation and other emergencies.

The governor is especially appealing to residents in the town of Dingalan, which would be hit by Typhoon Rolly per the latest forecast.

“D'yan sa Dingalan bahain ang inyong lugar at mayroon na kayong karanasan d'yan noong nakaraang bagyo, maraming namatay d'yan sa Barangay Paltic,” he said.

(Your area is flood-prone and several people in Barangay Paltic died in the past typhoon.)

He said town residents should prepare this early by readying things that need to be secured or brought to higher ground or to evacuation centers.



He also allayed fears of residents on the belongings that they would be leaving at home should they evacuate.

“Ang ating Philippine National Police naman po ay nangako na kanilang babantayan ang inyong mga bahay upang masiguro kung ano po ang inyong iniwanan doon ay siya ring dadatnan pagkatapos ng pananalasa ng bagyong Rolly dito sa ating lalawigan,” he said.

(The Philippine National Police promised to secure your homes to ensure that your belongings are still there when you return home after the storm.)