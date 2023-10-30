Registered voters queue at their respective precincts at the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City to cast their votes for the Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan election on October 29, 2023. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said the Department of Education (DepEd) has not received any reports yet on harassment against teachers serving on the electoral board.



Duterte arrived before 9 a.m. to cast her vote at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School for the barangay and Sannguniang Kabataan elections.



In a quick interview with the members of the media, she said that the DepEd set up a command center, where teachers who served on Election Day could report and get legal aid for any form of abuse, harassment, and threats.



She said that DepEd partnered with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Public Attorney's Office to assist teachers.



"Tinulungan tayo ng Comelec at ng Public Attorney's Office na mayroon kaagad representation ang mga teachers natin kapag nagkaroon sila ng kaso na gustong i-file, may threats sa kanilang buhay, mayroon silang legal support," Duterte said.

(The Comelec and the Public Attorney's Office helped our teachers have immediate representation when they have a case they want to file. When there are threats to their lives, they would have legal support.)

—Report from Hernel Tocmo