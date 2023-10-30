Some voters prefer mall precincts after pilot testing for BSKE

Registered voters of Barangay 659 cast their ballots at a mall in Manila as one of the mall voting pilot testing areas during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on October 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Voters who were able to cast their votes in malls would like to see mall voting again in the next elections, they said on Monday.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) partnered with two of the country's largest mall operators for the pilot testing of mall voting to offer a more convenient venue for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In Robinsons Magnolia, one of the participating malls in Quezon City, polls opened promptly at 7 a.m.

Around 1,900 residents of Barangay Horseshoe were registered to vote in clustered precincts in the mall.

Eighty two-year-old Adoracion del Rosario, who queued since 6 a.m., was first in line to vote. Nanay Doring said she found mall voting more convenient for senior citizens like her.

“Mas ayos sa katawan namin. (Sa school) siksikan po doon tsaka matagal po hanapin ang presinto namin,” Nanay Doring said.

While mall hours were not adjusted for the elections, the mall operator made sure that mall facilities such as restrooms, elevators, and escalators were accessible to the public even before polls opened.

“Para sa senior citizens and PWDs, may priority lanes para sa kanila. Lahat po ng facilities ng mall ay binuksan namin para maging magaan ang eleksyon. Maaga lang po kaming nagbukas, ‘yong ibang food tenants lang we encouraged maagang magbukas,” Rowell Venzon, the mall's operations manager, told ABS-CBN News.

Mall facilities also made voting more accessible for voters with disabilities.

Jenny Olino, a cancer patient from Barangay 668 in Manila and was aided by a wheelchair, said she preferred voting in the mall than voting in schools.

“Siksikan eh, kasi umaakyat pa sa taas. Walang elevator. Dito meron,” Olino said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia described the pilot testing for mall voting for BSKE as “a wonderful experience.”

Around 60,000 voters were designated for mall voting for BSKE.

“Kumpara natin ‘yong pagboto ng mga kababayan natin sa malls at mga kababayan natin sa labas malls, ‘di hamak naman na napakasarap ng buhay dito sa mall,” Garcia said following the inspection of mall polling precincts.

With the successful pilot testing, Garcia hoped for a nationwide implementation of mall voting for the next midterm elections in 2025.

“Kung papayagan ng mall owners and operators, kung nasaan ang mall nila, doon ang botohan. Pero kukunsultahin natin ang mga barangay," he said.

"Hindi agad namin ililipat kung walang kunsultasyon sa kanila. Ayaw natin ma-disenfranchise ‘yong mga botate natin. Ayaw nating nilipat mo nga, hindi naman pumunta… Whatever is more convenient to the voting public, doon po tayo,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO